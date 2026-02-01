Miroshnichenko scored twice and added an assist in AHL Hershey's 4-3 overtime win over Utica on Saturday.

Miroshnichenko has earned two goals and three helpers over five games since he returned to the AHL following a brief stint with the Capitals. Overall, the winger has eight goals and 21 points through 25 appearances for Hershey. That's a pace roughly equal to the 42 points he put up in 53 regular-season outings in 2024-25.