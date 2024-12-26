Miroshnichenko has just one assist over 10 games in December.

Miroshnichenko has added 12 shots on net and 15 hits. The 20-year-old has mostly played in a fourth-line role, though he occasionally sees some power-play time as well. That said, Miroshnichenko may be sent down to AHL Hershey once Alex Ovechkin (lower leg) and Lars Eller (illness) are back from their respective absences, as he benefit more from playing a large role at a lower level than limited minutes in the NHL at this stage in his development.