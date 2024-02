Miroshnichenko was brought up from AHL Hershey on Monday.

Miroshnichenko has been credited with six shots on goal and six hits in four NHL outings this campaign. He has nine goals and 25 points in 47 AHL appearances this season. Miroshnichenko will be an option to play Monday against Ottawa because of injuries to forwards Anthony Mantha (undisclosed), T.J. Oshie (lower body) and Nic Dowd (upper body).