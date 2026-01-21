Capitals' Ivan Miroshnichenko: Returns to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miroshnichenko was reassigned to AHL Hershey on Wednesday.
Tom Wilson (lower body) was activated off injured reserve in a corresponding move. Miroshnichenko has no points, five shots, seven hits and three blocks in four appearances with the Capitals in 2025-26. He also has six goals and 16 points in 20 outings with Hershey this campaign.
More News
-
Capitals' Ivan Miroshnichenko: Called up by Washington•
-
Capitals' Ivan Miroshnichenko: Sent to AHL•
-
Capitals' Ivan Miroshnichenko: Called up by Washington•
-
Capitals' Ivan Miroshnichenko: Collects two points•
-
Capitals' Ivan Miroshnichenko: Lands two-year extension•
-
Capitals' Ivan Miroshnichenko: Sent to minors Monday•