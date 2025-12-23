Capitals' Ivan Miroshnichenko: Sent to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miroshnichenko was assigned to AHL Hershey on Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
Washington activated Ryan Leonard (shoulder) from injured reserve in a corresponding move. Miroshnichenko hasn't posted a point in two NHL appearances this season while earning three shots on goal, four hits and one blocked shot.
