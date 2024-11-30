Miroshnichenko notched an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders.
Miroshnichenko has a goal and an assist over four contests so far this season. He's spent much of his time on the fourth line, though he's also occasionally seen power-play usage. The 20-year-old winger has a chance to audition for a longer stay in the NHL while Alex Ovechkin (fibula) is out, but it'll likely be other forwards who get the opportunity to fill in for top-six minutes.
