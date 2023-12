Miroshnichenko was recalled from AHL Hershey on Tuesday.

Miroshnichenko could make his NHL debut in the near future after posting eight goals and 15 points in 27 games thus far in his inaugural season with AHL Hershey. The 20th overall pick from the 2022 NHL Entry Draft owns a plethora of offensive skills, but his time with the Capitals will likely be brief in the 2023-24 season as he continues to develop into a reliable fantasy asset.