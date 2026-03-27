Miroshnichenko scored twice on three shots in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Mammoth.

Miroshnichenko's first goal opened the scoring just 2:07 into the game. He added an insurance tally in the third period to secure the first multi-goal game of his career. The 22-year-old has played in each of the last two games, but he remains limited to fourth-line usage for now. He's added eight shots on net, 10 hits and four blocked shots over six NHL appearances this season.