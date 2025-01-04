Chychrun tallied an even-strength assist, a power-play helper and three shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Rangers.

Chychrun has been a revelation since arriving in an offseason trade with Ottawa, having posted 11 goals and 27 points in 34 games. He has registered six points in his last five outings. The 26-year-old is a must-start as he builds a compelling case for a hefty contract extension between now and potentially heading to unrestricted free agency this summer.