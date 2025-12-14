Chychrun scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.

With 3:28 left in the third period, Chychrun broke up Connor Hellebuyck's shutout bid. Through six outings in December, Chychrun has cooled off, earning three points and a plus-4 rating. The 27-year-old defenseman is at 12 goals, 26 points (six on the power play), 106 shots on net, 31 hits, 37 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a plus-23 rating over 32 outings. Even if his pace dips a bit, Chychrun is tracking toward the first 50-point campaign of his career.