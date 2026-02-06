Chychrun scored two goals and an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Predators. He fired seven shots.

Chychrun's first goal stood as the winner, and it was a beauty. He made a spin move to elude a checker at center ice, skated into the Preds' zone, cut toward the middle and fired a long-range wrist shot that got past Justus Annunen. Chychrun has put up three multi-point games in his last five outings. He has three goals, five assists and 16 shots in that span. He heads into break with 46 points, including a career high 21 goals, and 182 shots in 57 games. Chychrun is one point from equaling his NHL career high for points (47), which he set last season.