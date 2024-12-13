Chychrun picked up two assists Thursday in a 2-1 win over Columbus.
Chychrun has three assists in his last two games and 18 points overall in 23 games. The defender set a career mark with 41 points last season in Ottawa, and he's on pace to obliterate that this season. Chychrun is delivering on his first-round promise.
