Chychrun scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Chychrun tallied 50 seconds into the second period, and that goal held as the game-winner. He had been limited to one helper, though he also went plus-6, during the Capitals' four-game road trip that ended Friday in Anaheim. Chychrun is first among NHL blueliners with 11 goals, and his 25 points rank sixth. He's been an all-around beast this year, adding 102 shots on net, 29 hits, 34 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a plus-24 rating over 30 appearances.