Capitals' Jakob Chychrun: Deposits goal in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chychrun scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jackets.
Chychrun tallied 50 seconds into the second period, and that goal held as the game-winner. He had been limited to one helper, though he also went plus-6, during the Capitals' four-game road trip that ended Friday in Anaheim. Chychrun is first among NHL blueliners with 11 goals, and his 25 points rank sixth. He's been an all-around beast this year, adding 102 shots on net, 29 hits, 34 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a plus-24 rating over 30 appearances.
More News
-
Capitals' Jakob Chychrun: Ties franchise record with goal•
-
Capitals' Jakob Chychrun: Riding nine-game point streak•
-
Capitals' Jakob Chychrun: Lights lamp twice against Jackets•
-
Capitals' Jakob Chychrun: Pots goal vs. Tampa Bay•
-
Capitals' Jakob Chychrun: Pots goal in big win•
-
Capitals' Jakob Chychrun: Two more helpers Wednesday•