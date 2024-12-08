Chychrun notched a power-play assist and six shots on net in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.
Chychrun had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two games. The 26-year-old defenseman set up Dylan Strome's insurance tally at 13:49 of the third period. Chychrun now has 16 points (five on the power play), 48 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 22 appearances, a successful start to his Capitals tenure.
