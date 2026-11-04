Chychrun tallied a power-play goal, picked up an assist and launched five shots on net in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to Dallas.

Chychrun started off Tuesday's contest minus-4 before he drastically turned things around. The 28-year-old defenseman tallied a power-play goal late in the second period to cut the Stars' lead to just two goals before he later added a secondary helper on the Capitals' final goal of the night. Overall, Chychrun now has two goals, 11 points, 46 shots on net and 26 blocked shots over 14 games this season. Despite taking a step back in the goal-scoring department so far this season, he's still firing the puck at will, as he ranks third among NHL defensemen in shots on goal. If he's able to work past his career-low 2.4 shooting percentage, Chychrun will return to being an elite fantasy option in all formats. For now, he's still serviceable in all league types given his two-way value.