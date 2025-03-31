Chychrun tallied two goals, fired four shots on net and had two hits in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Sabres.

Chychrun tallied the first two goals of the game for the Capitals. He scored the first goal of the game 10 minutes into the first period before tallying his second just 32 seconds after the Sabres took a 2-1 lead. Overall, the 27-year-old blueliner has 20 goals, 46 points and 171 shots on net in 68 games this season. Chychrun's goals ended a nine-game drought without lighting the lamp. However, he remained active on offense during this stretch with four assists and 31 shots on net. His first season with the Capitals has been the best offensive campaign of his career and he is currently tied with teammate John Carlson for 15th-most points from a defenseman this season. Chychrun should maintain strong value in all fantasy formats for the remainder of the season.