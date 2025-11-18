Chychrun had an assist and put three shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Chychrun played a hand in Alex Ovechkin's go-ahead goal in the second period. Overall, the 27-year-old Chychrun has 10 assists, 14 points, 64 shots on goal, 20 hits and 19 blocks through 19 games this season. He now has a point in each of his last four games and seven tallies in as many outings. The blueliner has quietly been shooting the puck at a career-best volume, as he trails only Zach Werenski in shots on goal among NHL defensemen. If this trend continues, Chychrun's shots should even out and find the back of the net more often, giving him a chance to reach the 20-goal mark for the second year in a row. He is set to excel in both points and category fantasy leagues for the rest of the season.