Chychrun scored a power-play goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Devils.

Chychrun scored at 10:56 of the second period, cashing in on the second half of Dawson Mercer's double-minor for high-sticking. The 26-year-old Chychrun is playing confident with three goals and four assists over his last four games, and he has a power-play point in each contest in that span. He's up to a total of eight goals, seven helpers, 38 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 16 PIM, 14 hits and a plus-10 rating through 19 appearances. That's solid all-around production from the blue line, even with his average ice time (19:58 per game) being the lowest it's been since his rookie year.