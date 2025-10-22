Capitals' Jakob Chychrun: Finds twine Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chychrun scored a power-play goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.
Chychrun has scored in back-to-back games and in three of his last four contests. The 27-year-old defenseman is off to a strong start in 2025-26, racking up six points, 19 shots on net, eight hits, six blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-7 rating through seven appearances. The Capitals' defense is fairly versatile, but Chychrun commands top-four minutes and power-play time, making him a reliable fantasy option.
