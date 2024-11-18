Chychrun scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked three shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Chychrun's tally from the point gave the Capitals a 2-0 lead at 12:26 of the first period. The 26-year-old defenseman has scored in back-to-back games and has four points over four outings since he returned from an upper-body injury. He hasn't missed a beat and looks sharp in a top-four role. Chychrun has five goals, three assists, 21 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, 11 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 12 appearances, offering decent category coverage in fantasy.