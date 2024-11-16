Chychrun scored his fourth goal of the campaign Friday in a 5-2 victory over the Avalanche.

Chychrun hasn't missed a beat after missing five games due to an upper-body injury -- he's produced three points (two goals) in as many games since returning. The left-shot blueliner is on the top defensive pairing alongside John Carlson, and Chychrun is also quarterbacking Washington's No. 2 power-play unit. Overall, Chychrun has accounted for four goals, three assists and a plus-8 rating through 11 contests.