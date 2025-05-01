Chychrun scored a goal, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 5.

Chychrun's goal put the Capitals ahead 2-0, and it was ultimately all they needed to secure the 4-1 series win. The 27-year-old defenseman picked up the pace with two goals and an assist over the last three games. He has added nine shots on net, five hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over five playoff outings. Chychrun will be a big part of the Capitals' overall plans as they face the Hurricanes in the second round.