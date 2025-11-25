Chychrun scored two goals, one on the power play, in Monday's 5-1 win over Columbus.

The 27-year-old defenseman extended his goal streak to three games by opening the scoring early in the first period, then Chychrun gave the Caps a 3-0 lead in the final minute of the second frame with a shot from the blue line that eluded Elvis Merzlikins. Chychrun has gotten onto the scoresheet in eight straight contests, racking up five goals and 11 points during that heater as he hurtles toward a career-best campaign -- through 23 games this season, he's amassed eight goals and 21 points.