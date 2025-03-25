Chychrun (hand/wrist) inked an eight-year, $72 million contract extension with the Capitals on Tuesday.

Chychrun's new deal will begin with the 2025-26 campaign and run through 2032-33. He has 18 goals, 43 points, 46 PIM, 47 hits and 79 blocks in 65 appearances with Washington this campaign. This is the 26-year-old's second straight campaign with at least 40 points and the third time he's hit that milestone in his career. Chychrun is getting a big raise compared to his current $4.6 million cap hit, but he should serve in a top-four capacity for the Capitals throughout the life of his new contract. In the short term, Chychrun is questionable for Tuesday's game against Winnipeg after sustaining a laceration to his hand/wrist area during Saturday's 6-3 win over Florida.