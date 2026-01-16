Chychrun logged a power-play assists, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Chychrun missed the previous two games due to an illness. He has a goal and four assists over his last nine contests. The defenseman has been reliable all season with 15 goals, 33 points, 153 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 39 hits, 39 PIM and a plus-25 rating through 46 appearances in a top-four role. His non-scoring numbers aren't the best, but it's enough to make him a decent option for category coverage in fantasy.