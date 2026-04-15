Chychrun scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Chychrun snapped a four-game point drought with the tally. The 28-year-old defenseman will end his career-best campaign with 26 goals, 60 points (18 on the power play), 221 shots on net, 114 blocked shots, 62 PIM, 58 hits and a plus-20 rating over 80 appearances. Chychrun will enter 2026-27 as the Capitals' top defenseman and should be a popular pick in fantasy drafts, though his goal scoring may regress slightly after he shot a career-high 11.8 percent this year.