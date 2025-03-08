Chychrun scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Chychrun came out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break with four points over two games, but his offense took a nosedive with a five-game drought after that. He put the slump to rest with a goal Friday, which ended up being the game-winner for the Capitals in their comeback effort. With the tally, he's matched his career high in goals at 18 and has also reached the 40-point mark for the third time, including in each of the last two seasons. The defenseman has added 136 shots on net, 74 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a plus-22 rating over 58 appearances.