Chychrun scored two goals, placed three shots on net, recorded two blocks and dished out two hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida.

Chychrun tallied two consecutive goals early in the second period to give the Capitals an initial 2-1 lead. With the pair of twine finders, he is up to 17 on the season, which ranks second among all NHL defensemen. Overall, the 27-year-old blueliner has 35 points, 156 shots on net, 41 hits and 61 blocks through 47 games this season. He is not only on pace for a new career high in points after totaling 47 points through 74 regular-season games a year ago, but is also on track to shatter his current career high of 204 shots on net. Chychrun continues to take steps forward in his second full season with the Capitals and is quietly becoming one of the most productive fantasy options on the blue line across the league.