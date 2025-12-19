Capitals' Jakob Chychrun: NHL leader in goals from blue line
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chychrun scored two goals Thursday in a 4-0 win over Toronto.
In the first period, Chychrun made it 2-0 when a point shot bounced off the end boards to him, and he ripped a snap shot past Dennis Hildeby from just below the right circle. His second goal came in the third when he carried the puck into the left circle and scored far side with a wrister from the dot. Chychrun has four goals in his last five games (16 shots), and he now leads all defenders with 14 goals.
