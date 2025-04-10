Chychrun (illness) won't play Thursday versus the Hurricanes.
Chychrun will miss a game, as the Capitals have no need for him to push through when less than 100 percent. Alexander Alexeyev or Dylan McIlrath will enter the lineup. Chychrun's next chance to play is Saturday in Columbus.
