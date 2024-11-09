Chychrun (upper body) remains on injured reserve and won't play Friday versus the Penguins, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
The Capitals may want to avoid having Chychrun play back-to-back games immediately following an absence. He'll miss his fifth straight game Friday but could be back Saturday against the Blues if the team activates him from injured reserve.
