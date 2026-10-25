Chychrun notched two assists, four shots on goal and five blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

Chychrun is gaining stream with four helpers over his last three games. The defenseman is at one goal, six assists, 31 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 10 appearances this season. Chychrun has reached the 20-goal mark in consecutive seasons while shooting above 11 percent each year. He's at 3.2 percent in the early going in 2026-27, which would be the lowest conversion rate of his career. His scoring should improve over time.