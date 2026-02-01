Chychrun scored a goal, supplied an assist, fired six shots on net and served two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Carolina.

Chychrun chipped in a secondary helper on Dylan Strome's goal in the second period before later finding twine himself for the game-tying goal late in the third period. Following Saturday's pair of points, Chychrun is up to 19 goals, 24 assists, 173 shots on net, 45 hits and 74 blocked shots across 54 games this season. With 43 points, he is tied for eighth in the NHL among defensemen. The 27-year-old blueliner is not only firing the puck at an elite rate for a defenseman, but he ranks 13th among all NHL skaters in shots on net. Chychrun is entering elite territory for defensemen in fantasy and is well on the way to posting his first campaign with 50-plus points across his 10-year career.