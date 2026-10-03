Chychrun scored a power-play goal, recorded an assist, placed three shots on net and served two PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Chychrun picked up right where he left off last season, as he found the back of the net on a second-period power play before he later tallied a secondary helper. The 28-year-old blueliner has become one of the league's most efficient goal-scoring defensemen over the last two seasons, even leading the league in the 2025-26 regular season with 26 twine finders. Fresh off his 60-point outburst across 80 regular-season games a year ago, he is a terrific fantasy option in all league formats due to his recent development offensively and his steady category-coverage numbers. With the Capitals improving their forward room in the offseason, they could potentially space the ice even more for Chychrun in 2026-27, which positions him well to repeat or exceed his offensive totals from last season.