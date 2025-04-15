Chychrun is not in the lineup versus the Islanders on Tuesday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

No reason was provided for Chychrun's absence, but it's safe to assume this is a rest situation for the 27-year-old defenseman, as he played 20:46 in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets. Alexander Alexeyev and Dylan McIlrath will both be in the lineup while Chychrun and John Carlson sit this one out. It's unclear if Chychrun will be an option for Thursday's regular-season finale versus the Penguins.