Chychrun scored a goal on five shots, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Canadiens.

Chychrun is on a six-game point streak, earning two goals and five assists in that span. The Capitals' recent burst of 15 goals over their last two games has certainly helped everyone get involved on offense. Chychrun is up to five goals, 17 points, 69 shots on net, 21 hits, 23 blocked shots, 19 PIM and a plus-14 rating over 21 appearances. He's got appeal for category coverage while tracking toward a career-best year on offense.