Capitals' Jakob Chychrun: Pots goal vs. Tampa Bay
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chychrun scored a goal in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.
Chychrun found the back of the net with a snap shot at the 5:26 mark of the second period. However, that goal only reduced the Capitals' deficit to two goals. Chychrun has six goals this season, but he's riding his most prolific stretch of the campaign. That goal pushed his point streak to seven games, tallying three goals and five assists over that span.
