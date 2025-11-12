Capitals' Jakob Chychrun: Reaches career milestone
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chychrun scored a power-play goal on five shots on net while adding four PIM, two hits, a blocked shot and a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.
The 27-year-old blueliner ended an eight-game goal drought by snapping a rebound past Frederik Andersen early in the third period, giving Chychrun his 100th career NHL goal. He's been productive in his second season with the Capitals, producing four goals and 11 points in 16 games while adding 53 shots on net, 18 hits, 15 PIM, 14 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating.
