Chychrun (upper body) was activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's matchup versus St. Louis, per the NHL media site.

Following a five-game absence, Chychrun will likely skate on the top pairing and second power-play unit. He has accounted for two goals, two assists, 14 shots on net, nine blocked shots and seven hits in eight outings this season. With Chychrun ready to play, Alexander Alexeyev could be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game.