Chychrun scored a goal on eight shots and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Chychrun has scored five goals over the last four games, and he's up to six tallies and six helpers during his active nine-game point streak. The 27-year-old defenseman has been a large part of the Capitals' November surge on offense. He's at nine goals, 22 points, 83 shots on net, 23 hits, 24 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-16 rating through 24 appearances, giving him plenty of all-around production for fantasy.