default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Chychrun scored the game-winning goal in overtime in a 3-2 victory over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Chychrun scored back door with a shot off the right post and in after Tom Wilson went for a skate around the back of the net and found the defender from the left side. It's his first goal of the season Chychrun has a goal and three assists (eight shots) in four games this season.

More News