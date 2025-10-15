Capitals' Jakob Chychrun: Rings winner off post and in
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chychrun scored the game-winning goal in overtime in a 3-2 victory over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
Chychrun scored back door with a shot off the right post and in after Tom Wilson went for a skate around the back of the net and found the defender from the left side. It's his first goal of the season Chychrun has a goal and three assists (eight shots) in four games this season.
More News
-
Capitals' Jakob Chychrun: Tallies pair of assists•
-
Capitals' Jakob Chychrun: Two points in Game 4 loss•
-
Capitals' Jakob Chychrun: Lights lamp in Game 5 win•
-
Capitals' Jakob Chychrun: Garners helper in win•
-
Capitals' Jakob Chychrun: Scores in Game 3 loss•
-
Capitals' Jakob Chychrun: Checking back in•