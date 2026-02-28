Chychrun scored a goal on six shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

This was Chychrun's 600th career game. The defenseman has five points over last three contests and continues to impress as a top-four option for the Capitals, particularly when it comes to goal scoring. He leads NHL defensemen with a career-best 22 tallies, and his 48 points are also a career high for the blueliner. Chychrun has added 189 shots on net, 82 blocked shots, 51 PIM, 47 hits and a plus-25 rating, offering plenty of multi-category upside.