Capitals' Jakob Chychrun: Slated to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chychrun (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup Saturday versus the Oilers, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.
Chychrun was dealing with whiplash after taking a hit in the third period Friday versus the Flames. However, it appears he has checked out fine and will be able to stay in the lineup without missing a full contest. Expect the defenseman to occupy his usual top-four role with power-play time.
