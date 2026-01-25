default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Chychrun (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup Saturday versus the Oilers, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Chychrun was dealing with whiplash after taking a hit in the third period Friday versus the Flames. However, it appears he has checked out fine and will be able to stay in the lineup without missing a full contest. Expect the defenseman to occupy his usual top-four role with power-play time.

More News