Chychrun scored the game-winning goal, fired five shots on net and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.

Chychrun scored at 4:06 of overtime to take the win in a big Metropolitan Division showdown. The 27-year-old defenseman had gone three games without a point prior to Saturday. He's up to 15 goals, 29 points, 131 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 35 hits, 33 PIM and a plus-22 rating through 38 appearances. His 11.5 shooting percentage is only marginally higher than his previous career high of 11.2 percent from last year, but a significant increase in shot volume has fueled his remarkable pace in 2025-26.