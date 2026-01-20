Chychrun scored a power-play goal on three shots, blocked four shots and added six PIM in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Chychrun gave his fantasy managers a strong performance, though it was a mixed bag on the ice. The 27-year-old has four goals and four assists over 11 contests since the holiday break. For the season, the defenseman is up to 18 goals, 36 points (10 on the power play), 159 shots on net, 65 blocked shots, 42 hits, 45 PIM and a plus-23 rating over 48 appearances. He's well on his way to a career year in most areas.