Chychrun dished out two assists, had a plus-3 rating, and served two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Chychrun provided the primary helper on both the second and third goals of the game, scored by Aliaksei Protas and Ryan Leonard respectively. With his performance Saturday, the 27-year-old Chychrun is up to three assists through two contests this season. Coming off a career-best 47 points a year ago, Chychrun's involvement in the offense zone has only seemed to grow since arriving in Washington. He should continue to be a top distributor on the Capitals' blue line behind John Carlson, but Chychrun's ice time and goal-scoring potential make him a worthy start in all fantasy formats this year.