Capitals' Jakob Chychrun: Ties franchise record with goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chychrun scored the game-winning goal Friday in a 4-2 victory over Toronto.
He extended his goal streak to five games. Chychrun scored on a one-timer from the right circle on a cross-ice pass; it was his sixth goal in five games. He's also on a 10-game point streak with 13 points (seven goals, six assists), which ties him with Al Iafrate (1992-93) and Robert Picard (1978-79) for the longest streak by a defender in Capitals history.
