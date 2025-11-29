Chychrun scored the game-winning goal Friday in a 4-2 victory over Toronto.

He extended his goal streak to five games. Chychrun scored on a one-timer from the right circle on a cross-ice pass; it was his sixth goal in five games. He's also on a 10-game point streak with 13 points (seven goals, six assists), which ties him with Al Iafrate (1992-93) and Robert Picard (1978-79) for the longest streak by a defender in Capitals history.