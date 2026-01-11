Capitals' Jakob Chychrun: Under the weather
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chychrun isn't available for Sunday's game in Nashville due to an illness.
Chychrun will miss his first game of the season due to his ailment. The left-shot defenseman will likely be replaced in the lineup Sunday by Trevor van Riemsdyk. Chychrun's absence against the Predators will also result in Rasmus Sandin receiving an increased workload on the left side of the blue line. The Capitals' next game is against the Canadiens on Tuesday.
