Capitals' Jakub Jerabek: Heading to nation's capital in trade
The Canadiens traded Jerabek to the Capitals in exchange for a 2019 fifth-round draft pick Wednesday.
While he wasn't drafted into the NHL, Jerabek initially caught the attention of the Habs by flashing tremendous passing skills with Plzen HC of the Czech and KHL leagues from 2008-17 -- including 25-plus helpers in each of his last three campaigns overseas. Jerabek has posted 11 points in 17 games with AHL Laval in addition to four in 25 at the highest level this year. It's clear that the Capitals are trying to bolster their depth on the blue line, having acquired both Michal Kempy and Jerabek this week.
