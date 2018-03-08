Jerebek will be in the lineup Thursday against the Kings, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Jerebek will playing just his second game with the Capitals after being acquired from the Montreal Canadiens via trade on Feb. 21. With just four points in 26 games on the season, the 22-year-old blue liner has precious little fantasy value to offer until he can become a regular in the lineup.